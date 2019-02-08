Image copyright Stephen Lawrence Trust Image caption The mile-18 marker includes quotes from young people describing the impact Stephen's legacy has had on them

An 18-mile marker dedicated to murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence will be erected at this year's London Marathon.

The structure has been designed by young architects to motivate runners at one of the toughest sections of the 26.2 mile course.

It celebrates the life and legacy of Stephen, who was 18 when he was murdered in 1993.

The marker will feature quotes from young people describing the impact Stephen's legacy has had on them.

The structure, which will also project a mix of music and audio clips, will be seen by 41,000 runners on 28 April.

Image copyright Stephen Lawrence Image caption The structure was designed by three London-based architecture graduates, Ayanna Blair-Ford, Shreeya Radia and Quincy Haynes

The marker, called Because Of Stephen We Can, was designed by three London-based architecture graduates, Ayanna Blair-Ford, Shreeya Radia and Quincy Haynes, as part of a competition run by the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Mr Haynes said: "We wanted our design to acknowledge the tragedy of Stephen's death, but also to celebrate his legacy and the work of the trust.

"We are incredibly excited to see it built and hope that it will motivate runners as they reach one of the toughest miles of the marathon."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stephen Lawrence, an 18-year-old aspiring architect, was murdered in a racist attack as he waited for a bus in Eltham, south east London, on 22 April 1993

The competition, which was launched on 13 September which would have been Stephen's 44th birthday, reflected his own aspiration to pursue a career in architecture as well as his love of running, the trust said.

The 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 takes place six days after the first national Stephen Lawrence day.