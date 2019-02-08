Image copyright PA Image caption Asim (pictured), whose name means "protector" in Arabic, had been matched with Melati through the European Endangered Species Programme

An endangered Sumatran tiger has been killed by another tiger at London Zoo.

Male tiger Asim was brought to the zoo from a safari park in Denmark 10 days ago in attempts to be "the perfect mate" for long-term resident Melati.

After spending time apart in the tiger enclosure to get used to the new surroundings the two were then introduced to each other earlier.

But tensions "quickly escalated", became "more aggressive" and Melati died in a fight, the zoo said.

A statement issued by the zoo said Asim was immediately moved to a separate paddock and despite the best efforts of the vets, 10-year-old Melati died.

It added: "Our focus right now is on caring for Asim, as we get through this difficult event."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Melati had five cubs with previous partner Jae Jae who moved to France last month

Seven-year-old Asim was moved to London Zoo as part of the European-wide conservation breeding programme, and it was hoped that the two tigers would be able to breed in the future.

The zoo's previous male, Jae Jae - which had fathered five cubs previously with Melati - was moved to French zoo Le Parc des Félins, on 30 January.

In 2013, Melati gave birth to two cubs but one died after falling into a pool and drowning at the zoo.

Melati then gave birth to three more tiger cubs in February 2014.

The entire birth was monitored by keepers using hidden cameras.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Melati gave birth to three cubs in February 2014

The Sumatran tiger, which naturally lives in the forests and jungles of Sumatra, Indonesia, is now classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Animals.

According to London Zoo, the Sumatran tiger faces threats of poaching and habitat loss.

When in captivity, they can live for about 20 years.

In the 1970s, there were estimated to be 1,000 Sumatran tigers in the wild, while today's figures say there are just 300.

Tiger facts

Sumatran tigers are the smallest of the five tiger subspecies and have the narrowest black stripes.

The roar of a tiger can be so loud that it can be heard from two miles away (3.2km).

A tiger can bite down with the force of 1,000lb (454kg).

From sitting down, a tiger is able to leap forward 33ft (10m).

Fossils found in China show tigers could have been alive two million years ago.

Source: ZSL London Zoo