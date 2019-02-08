Image copyright Tower Hamlets Council Image caption The counts featured the first ever UK use of an enhanced photographic entry system

A candidate for a political party set up by the disgraced former mayor of Tower Hamlets has been victorious in a council by-election.

Mohammad Harun Miah took the seat in Shadwell for Aspire, a party started by Lutfur Rahman, who was found guilty of electoral fraud in 2015.

In Thursday's other vote, Labour's Rajib Ahmed beat Mr Rahman's former deputy, Ohid Ahmad, in Lansbury ward.

The by-elections followed the resignation of two Labour councillors.

A representative for Aspire said Mr Harun was "an honourable man who would serve Tower Hamlets well", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

The counts featured the first ever UK use of an enhanced photographic entry system, following 2014's vote-rigging scandal.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Former mayor Lutfur Rahman was banned from standing for public office for five years

The results mean Labour has 44 seats on the council, while the Conservatives have two, and the Liberal Democrats and Aspire have one each.

The borough's elected Labour Mayor John Biggs said it was "disappointing to lose a seat, but any suggestion the old independents are making a comeback in Tower Hamlets is premature".