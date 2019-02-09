Image copyright Google Image caption Police had been called over concerns about a woman inside a property and man with a gun

Armed police shot a man and arrested six others after stopping a car in south-east London.

The Met was called to Lewisham Road in Deptford just before 04:00 GMT over concerns about a woman's welfare and reports about a man with a gun.

A man in his 20s was shot when officers stopped a vehicle near Blackheath Road. He was taken to hospital in a non life-threatening condition and arrested.

Six other men remain in police custody, Scotland Yard said.

Five were arrested for false imprisonment while one was held for possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were unable to confirm what the injured man had been arrested on suspicion of.

Roads in the area have been closed while officers carry out their investigation.

Both the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.