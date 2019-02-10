Man stabbed to death in East Dulwich street
10 February 2019
A man has been stabbed to death in a south-east London street.
The victim, in his 30s, was attacked in Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, near the junction with East Dulwich Grove, at about 02:30 GMT.
He was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 03:00.
The Met said no arrests have been made and inquiries were ongoing. Local roads including Lordship Lane have been closed.