Image copyright Green Party Image caption Sian Berry was elected as a London Assembly member at the 2016 Mayoral election

Sian Berry will contest the 2020 London mayoral election for the Green Party, it has been announced.

The 44-year-old Camden councillor came third in the 2016 London Mayor election, which was won by Sadiq Khan.

Speaking at a campaign launch in Bermondsey, Ms Berry outlined pledges to tackle housing issues and to "give Londoners control over the land" in the capital.

In the 2016 election the Green Party picked up 5.8% of the vote.

Ms Berry also said she wanted a "People's Land Bank" for Londoners.

She added: "Across the capital empty buildings like office blocks and car parks are left unused - while Londoners struggle to pay the rent or wait for years to get social housing.

"That isn't right, and we have to start planning now for how we bring these underused spaces and empty land back into use."

Shaun Bailey has already been announced as the Conservative candidate ahead of the election next May.