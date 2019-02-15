Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sadiq Khan said keeping Londoners safe was his "number-one priority"

Police in the capital will gain an extra £234m in funding to tackle violent crime in the capital, the Mayor of London has announced.

The new money includes £119m from an expected £2.5bn in increases in business rates over the next two years.

In December, Sadiq Khan announced he would raise council tax by the maximum 9% to help fund policing, which will raise £85m.

Mr Khan said: "Keeping Londoners safe is my number-one priority."

Last year there were 132 murders in London, the highest number since 2008.

Mr Khan said he was "determined to do everything in my power to support the Met Police and tackle the complex causes of crime".

"The government has forced the Met to make £850m of cuts, resulting in officer numbers dropping to a dangerous 15-year low of less than 30,000," he added.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Last year saw 132 murders in London, the highest figure in a decade

Since 2010, central government funding to police forces across England and Wales has been cut by almost a third, in real terms.

Last year, Mr Khan pledge to hire an extra 1,000 police officers, at an estimated cost of £59m.

The funding, which will not come into effect until 2019-20, includes £20.4m for schemes to tackle violent crime.

In addition the new Violence Reduction Unit will be given £6.8m.

The scheme echoes an approach successfully used in Scotland, which sees police work with teachers, social workers and health professionals.

The mayor's proposed 2019-20 budget is due to be confirmed at a London Assembly meeting on 25 February.