Man admits killing Britain's Got Talent choir nurse
A former soldier had admitted killing a nurse who appeared in an NHS choir on Britain's Got Talent.
Desmond Sylva stabbed partner Simonne Kerr at the house they shared in Battersea, south-west London, on 15 August 2018.
Appearing at the Old Bailey, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
The 40-year-old is due to go on trial for murder on 3 June.
Ms Kerr appeared on the ITV talent show with the B Positive Choir, performing in last year's final which was won by Lost Voice Guy.
The 31-year-old worked as a haematology and oncology nurse at Guy's Hospital near London Bridge.