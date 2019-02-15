Image copyright NHS Press Office/PA Image caption Simonne Kerr said she joined the B Positive Choir following the death of her son Kavele

A former soldier had admitted killing a nurse who appeared in an NHS choir on Britain's Got Talent.

Desmond Sylva stabbed partner Simonne Kerr at the house they shared in Battersea, south-west London, on 15 August 2018.

Appearing at the Old Bailey, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The 40-year-old is due to go on trial for murder on 3 June.

Ms Kerr appeared on the ITV talent show with the B Positive Choir, performing in last year's final which was won by Lost Voice Guy.

The 31-year-old worked as a haematology and oncology nurse at Guy's Hospital near London Bridge.