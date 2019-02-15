Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lewis Blackman turned up to a party uninvited, the Old Bailey heard

Four 17-year-olds have been jailed for the killing of a "gatecrasher" who was chased away from party and stabbed.

Lewis Blackman, 19, was knifed repeatedly after he and his friends tried to force their way in to the 16th birthday bash at a flat in Kensington.

His attackers, aged 16 at the time, were caught on CCTV carrying out the "sustained and ferocious attack".

Three were found guilty of murder, and one convicted of manslaughter after trails at the Old Bailey.

Mr Blackman, from Camden, had arrived uninvited at the party on 18 February last year, which was held at a flat rented via Airbnb, jurors heard.

Jurors were told the birthday girl circulated invitations on Snapchat, being careful to only invite guests from Hackney, east London, and avoid boys from Camden because of "history" between the groups.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption (L-R) Paul Glasgow, Lawrence Nkunu, Thierry Edusei, Demario Williams

'Savagery'

He was armed with a knife and his friend possessed a firearm when they attempted to force their way into the party, the court heard.

Security camera footage showed him fleeing the event, being chased by a group of about 20 people, some armed with knives, before the attack.

Mr Blackman, who was known as "Dotty", was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image copyright PA Image caption A flat on Earl's Court Road had been rented out for a 16th birthday party

Sentencing, Judge Anthony Leonard QC said he was "convinced" the attack was the product of a clash between two rival groups.

"Whilst it has to be accepted Lewis Blackman was himself acting aggressively that night, he did not deserve to die," he said.

"It's hard to comprehend the savagery, so plain to see in the CCTV footage, that was meted out by 16-year-olds."

The judge lifted restrictions on naming the defendants as he sentenced them