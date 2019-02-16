Image caption The bomb was discovered in the course of engineering work around Gare du Nord in Paris

An unexploded World War Two bomb in Paris is causing major disruption to Eurostar services.

The company said five trains between London and Paris had been cancelled on Sunday and a number of other services were affected too.

The bomb was found earlier this month by engineers working on a construction site north of Gare du Nord.

Previous attempts to neutralise the bomb have failed, according to local press.

Further deactivation attempts will be made on Sunday and roads and domestic train services in Paris are expected to be disrupted while the device is made safe.

Eurostar said: "We are sorry for the impact this will have on our customers and would strongly advise anyone scheduled to travel with us between London and Paris this weekend to consider changing their plans."

Free refunds or exchanges are being offered to passengers who were booked to travel on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.