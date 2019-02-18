A man has been charged over claims a naked person was seen defecating on a passenger train.

Malcolm Hines, 57 of Bravington Road, west Kilburn in north-west London, has been charged with one count of outraging public decency.

It relates to an incident on a Greater Anglia service running between London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria last Friday afternoon.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 11 March.