Charge over 'naked man defecating on train'
- 18 February 2019
A man has been charged over claims a naked person was seen defecating on a passenger train.
Malcolm Hines, 57 of Bravington Road, west Kilburn in north-west London, has been charged with one count of outraging public decency.
It relates to an incident on a Greater Anglia service running between London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria last Friday afternoon.
He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 11 March.