Image copyright Google Image caption The victim had been stabbed multiple times before he entered the hotel in Euston Street

Eleven people have been arrested after a man was stabbed several times in the street in London and collapsed and died in a hotel reception.

The victim entered the hotel on Euston Street, near London's Euston Station, at about 22:45 GMT on Monday.

The man was helped by hotel staff, who contacted the emergency services but died shortly after at 23:30.

Police said the 11 people held had all been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

The Met said they are making urgent inquiries to identify the man and contact his family.

Cordons have been set up in the street