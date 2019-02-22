Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Christopher McMahon, 48, repeatedly stabbed his drinking partner, David Potter, 50, at his flat in Tooting

A man has been jailed for 10 years for cutting the throat of a convicted paedophile after he confessed to sexually abusing a six-year-old child.

Christopher McMahon, 48, repeatedly stabbed his drinking partner, David Potter, 50, on 21 August 2018 at his flat in Tooting, south London.

The defendant, who suffered child abuse himself, then went to his girlfriend's house, and said: "I've done it."

Mr Potter was found dead in a pool of blood five days later.

Gross indecency plea

Prosecutor Sarah Whitehouse QC had told jurors at the Old Bailey: "Mr McMahon said he had slit a man's throat and indeed he had."

A post-mortem examination found Mr Potter had severe stab wounds to his neck.

He pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court in February 2000 to gross indecency with a child.

The charges related to two incidents of sexual abuse involving a girl in the late 1990s, the court heard.

Giving evidence, McMahon said Mr Potter's drunken revelation had an immediate effect on him because he had suffered the effects of childhood abuse for 30 years.

Giving evidence, McMahon said Mr Potter's drunken revelation had an immediate effect on him because he had suffered the effects of childhood abuse for 30 years.

No 'moral right'

McMahon was cleared of murder but was found guilty of manslaughter by reason of loss of control.

It can now be reported the defendant was cleared in 2008 of the murder of Jill Grinstead, 63, who was beaten to death at her home in Wimbledon, south-west London.

As he appeared for sentencing, the court was told the former altar boy's criminal career had spanned 30 years.

Judge Paul Dodgson QC accepted that McMahon had suffered abuse in his youth which may well have caused him "trauma" ever since.

But he told him: "Neither you nor those representing you have at any stage of this trial suggested Mr Potter deserves his fate.

"He was dealt [with] at the time of this offence and no-one had any right either legally or morally to punish him again for that offence."