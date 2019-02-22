Image caption Jaden's coffin was transported to the service in a horse-drawn carriage

Friends and family of the stabbed teenager Jaden Moodie have paid tribute at his funeral to the 14-year-old who was "brutally taken from us".

Jaden was stabbed to death by attackers who knocked him off a moped in Bickley Road, Leyton, on 8 January in what police described as a targeted attack.

He had moved to the capital for "a new start", a youth worker told the BBC.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, from the Wembley area, has been charged with Jaden's murder.

He remains in custody and his trial is scheduled to start at the Old Bailey on 8 July.

Image caption Jaden, 14, was stabbed to death by attackers who knocked him off his moped in London

Image caption Friends and family paid tribute to the late teenager

Image caption Many guests wore orange, Jaden's favourite colour, in honour of the boy

Image caption "Jaden was brutally taken from us," his family said during the service

Image caption At the service, many speakers called for unity among young people and for help in dealing with the problems on the street

Image caption London mayor Sadiq Khan also attended the funeral

Image caption The procession was accompanied by Nyabinghi drums