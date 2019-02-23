Wood Green: Teen dies after being shot and stabbed
23 February 2019
A teenager has died after he was shot and stabbed in a brawl in north London.
Scotland Yard said it was called to reports of a group of people fighting on Vincent Road, Wood Green, just before 20:10 GMT on Friday.
A 19-year-old with stab injuries was taken to hospital, where doctors also discovered shotgun injuries. He died just after 03:00.
A man, 20, was also stabbed and taken to hospital where his condition is not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made and police are appealing for witnesses.