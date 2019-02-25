Image copyright Met Police Image caption Glendon Spence, 23, was attacked inside a Brixton youth club

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed at a south London youth club.

Glendon Spence, 23, from Lewisham, was attacked at the Marcus Lipton Youth Centre in Brixton at about 18:45 GMT on 21 February.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Minet Road less than an hour later.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged on Sunday and will appear before magistrates in Bromley on Monday.

A post-mortem examination was held on Friday and gave the cause of death as stab injuries.