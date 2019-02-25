Image copyright PA Image caption Katie Price denies drink-driving and being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit

TV star Katie Price was found "very" drunk in the back of her vomit-covered Range Rover after police saw it hit a grass verge, a court has heard.

The former model was found "slumped" in the back of the car and arrested in the early hours of 10 October last year in Shooter's Hill, south-east London.

Bexley Magistrates' Court was told the 40-year-old's eyes were "blurred" and the car's bumper was hanging off when police approached.

She denies drink-driving.

The court heard PCs Benjamin Jones and Balvinder Mann first saw the car veer off the road and hit a grass verge at 00:40 BST, before seeing it stationary about 15 minutes later.

'Sick on car'

PC Jones told magistrates Ms Price was in a "very" drunken state in the back of the car while her boyfriend Kris Boyson was in the passenger seat.

"Her eyes were blurred and her speech was a bit slurred," he said.

The officer said that as well as the bumper hanging off, pieces of shrubbery were attached to the pink vehicle while there also "appeared to be sick on the outside of the car".

The court heard both Ms Price and Mr Boyson said a third person had been driving but they had run off following an argument.

PC Jones said the pair had claimed the unnamed person had the key but the car's engine later turned on. Both officers were unable to ascertain who had been driving at the time.

Prosecutor Sonya Saul told the court Ms Price was taken for a breathalyser test at a police station, where she said she had been at a friend's birthday celebration that evening.

It is alleged Ms Price had 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Ms Price, of Horsham, West Sussex, has also pleaded not guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit.

The trial continues.