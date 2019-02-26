Image copyright PA Image caption A 20-year-old man who was shot and stabbed in the attack has survived

A man who was fatally stabbed by a gang wielding knives, guns and a samurai sword was attacked in front of children at a hair salon, police say.

The 19-year-old victim was stabbed in Vincent Road, Wood Green, north London, on Friday and died hours later.

Detectives are also investigating the attempted murder of a 20-year-old man who was shot and stabbed in the same attack.

Police believe some or all of the gang were riding bikes.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of people fighting on Vincent Road just before 20:10 GMT on Friday.

'Gun was fired'

The two injured men were taken to hospital but the 19-year-old died just after 03:00 on Saturday.

Det Ch Insp Katherine Goodwin said her team believed the attack may have started near a Vue cinema and McDonald's at Hollywood Green shopping area, opposite Wood Green Tube station.

"We believe that a gun was fired at this location," she said.

"There are a number of lines of inquiry ongoing as to which premises in this area the victims or suspects may have entered during the relevant time, though we believe the 19-year-old was fatally attacked in a hair salon on Vincent Road," she added.

"This would have been witnessed by several people, including children."

There have been no arrests and police continue to appeal for witnesses.

There have been 11 fatal stabbings in London this year.

Knife crime in London

Between April 2017 to March 2018 the Metropolitan Police recorded 14,707 knife crimes, an eight-year high according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Knife and sharp instrument crimes rising Yearly offences recorded by Met Police between April 2013 and March 2018

Across England and Wales, there were 285 killings by a knife or sharp instrument in the year ending March 2018, the highest since records began in 1946.

Home Office figures show out of 43 forces, the Met Police saw the highest knife crime offences per head of population between April 2017 and March 2018.