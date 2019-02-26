Image caption Sana Muhammad, formerly known as Devi Unmathallegadoo, was eight months pregnant

A man has denied shooting dead his heavily pregnant ex-wife with a crossbow.

Sana Muhammad 35, died after the attack in Ilford, east London, on 12 November last year. Her son was delivered safely.

Appearing by videolink from Pentonville prison, Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, formerly of Applegarth Drive, Ilford, also denied a charge of attempted child destruction.

A two-week trial will start on 8 April.