London black cab drivers lose Uber legal action
- 26 February 2019
Black cab drivers have lost a legal challenge which argued that Uber's London operating licence was granted by a biased judge.
The United Cabbies Group (UCG) said the decision to give Uber a 15-month permit in June was "tainted by actual or apparent bias".
The "probationary" licence was granted after Transport for London (TfL) refused to grant a five-year licence.
The High Court rejected the UCG's claims of bias on Tuesday.