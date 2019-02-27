Image copyright Zamirullah Stanikzai Image caption The victim was stabbed to death in Cranbrook Road

A murder investigation is under way after a man was stabbed to death in east London.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is the sixth person in nine days to be stabbed in the capital.

Police were called to Cranbrook Road in Ilford at about 20:48 GMT on Tuesday and found the man with stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene about half an hour later. Scotland Yard said no arrests had been made in connection with the death.

Witness Zamirullah Stanikzai, 21, who works in a phone shop near where the stabbing occurred, said he saw two men with knives.

"I saw people running up and down the station when I went out," he said.

Ilford South MP Mike Gapes said he was "shocked and saddened" to learn of the man's death.