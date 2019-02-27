Hatton Garden raider 'previously jailed for drugs charge'
- 27 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The final Hatton Garden heist suspect was previously jailed for supplying drugs in the 1980s, a court has heard.
It is alleged Michael Seed, 58, from Islington, is mystery alarm expert "Basil", one of the ringleaders in the £14m safe deposit raid in 2015.
Mr Seed was sentenced to three years' imprisonment for supplying Class A and Class B drugs back in 1984.
He denies two charges of conspiracy to commit burglary and one charge of conspiracy to handle stolen property.
The trial continues.