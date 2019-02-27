Image copyright Alison Jackson Image caption Bafta-winning Alison Jackson said the wig she left in a black cab was "irreplaceable"

A Bafta-winning artist is appealing for help to reunite her with a bespoke "Donald Trump wig" worth £15,000 that she accidentally left in a taxi.

Alison Jackson said she left the wig in a black cab when she was dropped off at London's Leicester Square on Tuesday.

Styled like the US president's hair, it took 15 stylists more than six months to create and was meant to be worn by a lookalike in a show opening next week.

Transport for London said it could not confirm if any wigs had been handed in.

Jackson, who photographs lookalikes of famous people in compromising situations as a commentary on celebrity culture, said the wig was fitted on a wig maker's block inside a black bin liner, and was made of human hair.

"If nobody comes back from TfL or the taxi lost property office then I'm completely stuck," she said.

"It's been missing since 10 in the morning and the show opens on Tuesday with the Donald Trump lookalike."

"He would be so upset to arrive in England and find that there's no wig," she added.

Jackson said she had reported the loss to Transport for London.

Jackson made her name taking convincing spoof photos of celebrity lookalikes - from Princess Diana and the Beckhams to Tony Blair.

She won a Bafta for her 2002 BBC show Doubletake, which featured celebrity lookalikes in embarrassing situations.