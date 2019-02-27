Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jay Sewell was found in a street in Lee, near Eltham

Two women and six men have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man in south-east London.

Jay Sewell suffered fatal stab wounds in the attack in Lee, near Eltham, in December 2018.

Metropolitan Police officers said they charged all eight people with murder and GBH with intent. They will appear at Bromley Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A ninth man already charged with murder will appear at the Old Bailey in March.

The recently charged people are Daniel Grogan, 20, Peter Grogan 22, Francesca Grogan, 29, Ann Grogan, 54, Robert Grogan, 57, and Jamie Bennett, 31, all of Sibthorpe Road, Greenwich; Liam Hickey, 19, of Crown Woods Way, Greenwich; and a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named, also from Greenwich.