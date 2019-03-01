Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ché Morrison's family said he was "loved by all who knew him"

A man stabbed to death outside Ilford train station in east London has been named by the Metropolitan Police.

Ché Morrison became the fifth person in nine days to be fatally stabbed when he was attacked on Tuesday at 20:48 GMT.

His family described the 20-year-old as a "very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future".

Detectives said nobody had been arrested over Mr Morrison's murder and a motive for attack was yet to be established.

In a statement, Mr Morrison's family added: "There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ché Morrison became the fifth person in nine days to be stabbed to death in the capital

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell said the attack on Mr Morrison happened outside Ilford train station "at a very busy time of the day".

He added: "There will have been a number of people who would have seen the incident involving Ché and the events that followed.

"We also know there was a group of males who are known to hang around regularly outside the station.

"They would have seen the attack on Ché and I would ask members of that group to come forward and speak to us."