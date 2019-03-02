Image copyright Google Image caption John Woodward was found on the roof of a building in Hatton Garden

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a builder in Camden last year.

John Woodward, 47, was carrying out work at the building of Pressman Mastermelts, a jewellery scrap processing service, in Hatton Garden on 17 April.

He was found on the building's roof and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man, an Albanian national, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Albania on Thursday.

The arrest was carried out by Albanian authorities in the city of Durres following an international extradition request.

He remains in custody pending further work as part of the extradition process.

Initial reports indicated Mr Woodward may have fallen but a post-mortem examination gave cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.