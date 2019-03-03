Image copyright Google Image caption The first stabbing happened in Romily Street in Soho

A 16-year-old boy and 37-year-old man have been stabbed in London in what police believe were linked attacks.

Both victims are in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The first stabbing happened on Romily Street, Soho, just after 06:00 GMT and the second took place at about 11:35 on University Street, Camden.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with both attacks, with the Soho stabbing being treated as attempted murder.

A woman in her 40s was also arrested over the Soho stabbing. She remains in custody.

The arrested man was taken to hospital after he told officers he had "swallowed a quantity of drugs", the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks at this stage.

The stabbings follow a series of other attacks in the capital over the weekend.

Jodie Chesney, 17, was stabbed to death in Romford, east London, on Friday night while a woman was also found stabbed to death in a Hendon home on Saturday, and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Lewisham on the same day after a report that a group of people refused to leave a private party.