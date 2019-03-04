Image copyright Google Image caption The baby was found at a home in Croydon

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a three-month-old girl in south London.

Kamila Bogdan, 40, is accused of killing Jolia Bogdan at a home in Tamworth Road, Croydon, on Saturday.

Emergency services were called after receiving reports the baby girl was unresponsive, Bromley Magistrates' Court heard.

The baby was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead just over an hour later.

Ms Bogdan was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.