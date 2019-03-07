Leyton stabbing: Victim named by police
- 7 March 2019
A 26-year-old man who died in an east London street after being stabbed has been named by police.
David Martinez collapsed in North Birkbeck Road, Leyton, on Wednesday shortly before 16:30 GMT.
Police believe the Spanish national was attacked in a nearby building by someone he knew before he went into the road, where he died.
No arrests have been made but Mr Martinez's death is not believed to gang-related, the Met said.
The 26-year-old is the 21st person to be killed in London this year.