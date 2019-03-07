Image copyright Met Police Image caption David Martinez collapsed and died in a street in Leyton, east London

A 26-year-old man who died in an east London street after being stabbed has been named by police.

David Martinez collapsed in North Birkbeck Road, Leyton, on Wednesday shortly before 16:30 GMT.

Police believe the Spanish national was attacked in a nearby building by someone he knew before he went into the road, where he died.

No arrests have been made but Mr Martinez's death is not believed to gang-related, the Met said.

The 26-year-old is the 21st person to be killed in London this year.