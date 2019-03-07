Image copyright Robert Berg Image caption The scaffolding collapsed on to the road shortly before 14:50 GMT

A wall of scaffolding has collapsed on to a street in north west London.

The mass of metal and timber, which was attached to a block of flats opposite the Royal Free Hospital, fell during high winds.

Pond Street in Camden has been closed by crews from the emergency services since 14:50 GMT.

London Ambulance Service said no injuries had yet been reported, but this could change. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

The Royal Free Hospital said it was on standby following the collapse but it had not yet been required to treat any patients in connection with it.

"We are continuing with planned appointments, although transport to and from the hospital is affected," a spokesperson for the hospital said, adding that people should allow extra time for their journey if they had an appointment.

