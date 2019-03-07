Image copyright @Robin_Max_Lisa Image caption A crime scene remains in place on Lanfrey Place, in West Kensington

A teenager has been stabbed to death in west London.

The male, aged in his late teens, was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest at 14:14 GMT on Lanfrey Place, West Kensington.

He received treatment from London's Air Ambulance but died a short time later, police said. A crime scene remains in place and no arrests have been made.

It comes on the same day a man died of wounds he suffered during a knife attack in central London on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Philip Hammond has called on police forces in England and Wales to use their existing budgets to tackle knife crime.

Senior officers had asked for more money to pay for extra officers after a spate of fatal stabbings but Mr Hammond said forces must use money and staff from other parts of their set-up to deal with the problem.

Image copyright Google Image caption The first stabbing happened in Romily Street in Soho on Sunday

Sunday's victim, an unnamed 37-year-old, was found suffering from stab injuries at about 06.00 on Romilly Street, Soho. He died in hospital on Wednesday evening.

His next of kin have been informed but formal identification awaits.

Joe Gynane, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder in relation to the attack. Police said that charge would now be subject to a review by the Crown Prosecution Service.

He also faces a charge of attempted murder in relation to a second stabbing in Camden that day.

A 16-year-old boy, who was stabbed in University Street at 11.36, suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

London has seen at least 24 homicides since the start of 2019.

Six teenagers have been murdered in the capital this year, all of whom died from stab wounds.