Commuters are facing delays after all trains were cancelled at Euston due to trespassers on the tracks.

Police attended the London station after reports of a person climbing on a train.

National Rail said all lines had since reopened but disruption could continue for the rest of the day. It said it was sorry for the delays.

Virgin Trains, West Midlands Trains and London Overground services operate at Euston.

"Power will be returned to overhead lines shortly as police have resolved the previous incident with the trespasser", National Rail said.

"Train services are now likely to be subject to short notice cancellation, alteration or changes."

Commuters took to twitter to complain of the crowds and delays at the station.