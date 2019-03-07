Trespassers cause London Euston delays
- 7 March 2019
Commuters are facing delays after all trains were cancelled at Euston due to trespassers on the tracks.
Police attended the London station after reports of a person climbing on a train.
National Rail said all lines had since reopened but disruption could continue for the rest of the day. It said it was sorry for the delays.
Virgin Trains, West Midlands Trains and London Overground services operate at Euston.
"Power will be returned to overhead lines shortly as police have resolved the previous incident with the trespasser", National Rail said.
"Train services are now likely to be subject to short notice cancellation, alteration or changes."
⚠️#Euston - All lines have reopened to and from London Euston following the trespasser having been removed.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) March 7, 2019
Trains will continue to be disrupted until the end of the day.
Alternative travel options / more information can be found at https://t.co/p3YTARpTfo
End of Twitter post by @nationalrailenq
Commuters took to twitter to complain of the crowds and delays at the station.
Safe to say things are a bit crowded at Euston pic.twitter.com/EdAj2QELAA— CHRIS MCSTRAW (@MRCHRISMCSTRAW) March 7, 2019
End of Twitter post by @MRCHRISMCSTRAW
Not going anywhere ☹️☹️☹️ #Euston pic.twitter.com/3z0T5DgQ9R— Abbie Joinson (@AbbieAJ) March 7, 2019
End of Twitter post by @AbbieAJ
Not the sight I wanted to see when arriving at Euston, all trains cancelled #stuck pic.twitter.com/T94hQ9L5t2— Simon Gilks (@simon_gilks) March 7, 2019
End of Twitter post by @simon_gilks