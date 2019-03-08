Image copyright Handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was the fifth teenager to be stabbed to death in London this year

A second person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the stabbing of a 17-year-old girl in an east London park.

Jodie Chesney was attacked while playing music with friends in Harold Hill on 1 March.

The Met said the male suspect was being held in custody in London.

A 20-year-old man who was arrested in Leicester on 6 March on suspicion of murder also remains in custody.