Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was stabbed to death in west London.

The 17-year-old victim was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest in Lanfrey Place, West Kensington, on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital but died soon after. His family have been informed.

The Met said an 18-year-old man and boys aged 17 and 15 had been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody at a London police station.