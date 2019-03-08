Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ismail Tanrikulu was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham Cemetery last year

A man has been acquitted of killing a former friend in a north London cemetery.

Musa Duru, 21, was accused of shooting Ismail Tanrikulu in Tottenham Cemetery on 3 September last year.

The Old Bailey heard the 22-year-old was shot in the arm and the bullet passed into his abdomen, causing fatal internal injuries.

Mr Duru, of Great Cambridge Road, Tottenham, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter.