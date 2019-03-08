Image copyright Met Police Image caption Reece Penkert took his victim's phone away to distance her from her friends and family

A man who repeatedly beat his pregnant girlfriend has been jailed for three years for controlling behaviour.

In one attack, Reece Penkert, 20, from Brent, north London punched his victim so hard he fractured his own hand.

He also made his partner delete her social media accounts to isolate her from her family and friends during their two-year relationship.

He was sentenced earlier at Harrow Crown Court and has been banned from contacting the victim.

T-shirt and skirt ban

Prosecutors said Penkert controlled his partner by stopping her from going anywhere without him, taking her phone away, looking through her messages and making her delete her social media accounts.

He also stopped the victim from wearing T-shirts and skirts and repeatedly accused her of cheating on him.

When the victim became pregnant, Penkert continued with the same physical and emotional abuse.

When she went into labour he tried to prevent male doctors from examining her, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

'Immense bravery'

Prosecutor Emma Harris added: "Reece Penkert demonstrated extremely controlling behaviour, which included assaulting his partner and trying to isolate her from her friends and family."

"Having suffered months of isolation and emotional and physical abuse, the victim showed immense bravery by giving evidence during the trial, and I would like to thank her for the courage she has shown," Ms Harris added.

"I hope today's sentence provides some comfort to the victim and shows the CPS's commitment to prosecuting cases of domestic abuse."

Penkert was found guilty of one count of controlling and coercive behaviour between 1 Jan 2017 and 17 August 2018, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A restraining order was also made to ban him from contacting the victim.