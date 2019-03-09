Image copyright Handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill, east London

A man has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a park in east London.

Jodie Chesney was knifed in the back near a children's playground in Harold Hill, Romford, last Friday.

Scotland Yard said Manuel Petrovic, 20, was arrested on suspicion of Jodie's murder in Leicester on Tuesday.

Mr Petrovic, of Highfield Road, Romford, is due to appear before Barkingside Magistrates' Court later, the force added.

Officers said a second murder suspect arrested in London remained in custody.