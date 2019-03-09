Image copyright PA Image caption Ayub Hassan was described as "very kind and handsome" by a family friend

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death in west London.

Ayub Hassan, 17, was found with stab wounds to the chest in Lanfrey Place, West Kensington, on Thursday and died in hospital.

Scotland Yard said the boy was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

A 17-year-old boy who was held on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Two others arrested, aged 18 and 15, have been released with no further action, the Met said.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place on Sunday.

Amina Osman, who said she was a family friend, described Ayub as "very kind and handsome".