Image copyright Met Police Image caption David Martinez collapsed and died in a street in Leyton, east London, after he was stabbed

A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in east London.

David Martinez, 26, was stabbed in Leyton, on Wednesday shortly before 16:30 GMT.

The Spanish national died at the scene. He was the 21st person to be killed in London this year.

Carlos Rueda Velez, 18, of North Birkbeck Road, has been charged with murder. He will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.