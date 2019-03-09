Image copyright Tom Tuckwell Image caption The Metropolitan Police's own headquarters, New Scotland Yard, was inside the cordon

A suspicious car near the Metropolitan Police's headquarters has caused travel disruption after a section of Victoria Embankment was cordoned off.

Westminster Bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour as part of the closures surrounding New Scotland Yard in central London.

Social media images showed dozens of emergency service workers at the scene.

The Met said the vehicle was later deemed non-suspicious and road cordons would be lifted.

Some exits at Westminster Tube station were temporarily shut, while Transport for London reported delays for drivers in the area.