Nashon Esbrand was stabbed to death in the doorway of a house on Mitchinson Road

A man returned to the UK under a European Arrest Warrant has been found guilty of murder.

Jack Stevens, 19, was arrested in Spain for the murder of 27-year-old of Nashon Esbrand in Islington on 24 August 2017.

Stevens was tracked down following an investigation involving the Met Police, the National Crime Agency and Spanish authorities

He was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering Mr Esbrand, who was stabbed by a gang in Mitchinson Road.

Three others - Dillon Zambon, 21, from Islington; Jhon Berhane, 19, from north London; and a 17-year-old from Islington - were sentenced last year in connection with the attack.

Stevens will be sentenced on 22 March.