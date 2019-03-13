Image copyright Getty Images Image caption US rapper Roddy Ricch was performing at Electric Brixton when a fight broke out

Three men have been stabbed when a fight broke out during a rap concert in south London.

Online footage showed blood on the floor and crowds fleeing at the Electric Brixton after violence erupted at a Roddy Ricch gig on Tuesday.

Three men in their 20s were taken to hospital with stab wounds after the fight, but they have since been discharged.

There have been no other reports of injuries. No arrests have been made.

Electric Brixton was evacuated following the incident.