Man charged after woman's body found in London flat
- 14 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the murder of a 52-year-old woman whose body was found at a south-west London flat.
Antoinette Donnegan was found dead after police carried out a welfare check at a building in Este Road, near Clapham Junction, on 7 March.
Kristian Smith, 41, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder, fraud and preventing a lawful burial, Scotland Yard said.
He is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.