Image copyright Met Police Image caption Antoinette Donnegan's body was discovered in a flat in Wandsworth on 7 March

A man has been charged with the murder of a 52-year-old woman whose body was found at a south-west London flat.

Antoinette Donnegan was found dead after police carried out a welfare check at a building in Este Road, near Clapham Junction, on 7 March.

Kristian Smith, 41, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder, fraud and preventing a lawful burial, Scotland Yard said.

He is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Friday.