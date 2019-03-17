Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mike Thalassitis, who was of Cyrpriot descent, also appeared on the reality show Celebs Go Dating in 2018

A contestant on ITV's reality TV show Love Island has described her anger and sorrow about the death of her friend Mike Thalassitis.

Montana Brown, who befriended the 26-year-old in the 2017 series said: "I'm so angry at you for doing this because you are so loved by so many people".

Thalassitis was found dead in a park in Edmonton on Saturday, the Met Police confirmed.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers said they were called to a park near Latymer Way, N9 at 09:28 GMT to reports of a man found hanged.

'I'm so sorry'

Ms Brown said she knew her friend had been in a "dark place" in the months before his death and posting on Instagram, revealed the details of their last phone call.

"Now I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it and that you were on the up", she said.

"I got you to buy The Magic, (a self-help book) you wrote down your gratitudes, you had the pictures of your family in your car to remind you to be grateful for them.

"I just don't know how I didn't notice."

She continued: "I can't imagine how much pain you must have been in to do this, and the fact that you went through this on your own breaks my heart.

"I'm so so sorry I couldn't do more to help you. I have so much love for you Mike and I will never forget you. Sleep tight darling and I miss you so much already 💙"

Alex Bowen and Rachel Fenton, who both also appeared on Love Island, tweeted their respects.

Ms Fenton tweeted: "I'm lost for words. My heart breaks for your family RIP MikeThalassitis."

And Bowen wrote: "I can't get my head round this RIP brother."

The actress Sheridan Smith tweeted that Thalassitis's death should be a "wake up call".

'Shocked and saddened'

She said: "This should be a massive wake up call. I feel sick, reach out, sometimes to the most confident friend. We can only learn & try to change."

A spokesman for ITV, which produces Love Island, said: "Everyone at ITV2 and Love Island are shocked and saddened by this terrible news.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mike's family and friends at this very sad time."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Inbetweeners star Emily Atack asked fans to look out for their friends and urged "Hold your mates close"

Meanwhile Stevenage FC, for whom Thalassitis began his football career, paid tribute to their former player.

"Everybody at Stevenage FC is shocked & saddened to hear the tragic news about former player Michael Thalassitis," the club tweeted.

'Well-liked character'

"Our sincerest condolences go to his family & friends."

Thalassitis was born in Edmonton in London and played football for clubs including St Albans and Chelmsford.

During his football career he also made appearances for the National League side Ebbsfleet United in 2014 and most recently played for Margate in the 2016-17 season.

Paying tribute to their former player the club said: "Mike was a talented footballer and well-liked character at Hartsdown Park who will be fondly remembered by management, staff, volunteers and supporters at the club."

He also appeared on the reality show Celebs Go Dating in 2018. He split from The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna late last year.

Last year, a contestant on the 2016 series of Love Island, Sophie Gradon, died aged 32. An inquest into her death was recently postponed.