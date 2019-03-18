Image copyright Met Police Image caption Peter Gouldstone suffered two bleeds on the brain after being attacked at his home

Police investigating the death of a World War Two veteran after he was robbed have released CCTV images in a renewed appeal to find his attackers.

Peter Gouldstone, 98, was found with bruising and a head injury at a house in Evesham Road in Bounds Green, north London, on 5 November 2018.

He died in hospital weeks later after suffering two bleeds on the brain.

Homicide detectives are appealing for information about an attempted burglary at another home on the same night.

CCTV images show two men entered the back garden of a property at about 20:30 GMT.

The men can be seen looking through windows and attempting to open doors before leaving the scene.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Men tried doors and windows of a property in north London on the same night Mr Gouldstone's home was broken into

The Metropolitan Police said it was "very keen" to speak to at least three men believed to have been involved in the attempted burglary.

Det Insp Alison Cole added: "We are appealing for anyone who thinks they may know these individuals to get in touch with any information, no matter how small."

"Mr Gouldstone tragically died following a senseless attack in his own home and we are doing all we can to help his family get the justice they deserve," she added.

A post-mortem examination was held on 10 December but the cause of death is yet to be established, police said.

A 26-year-old man arrested in December on suspicion of murder remains under investigation, police said.