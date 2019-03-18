London

Jodie Chesney stabbing: Third person in court on murder charge

  • 18 March 2019
Jodie Chesney Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill, east London

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a 17-year-old girl who was stabbed in a park in east London.

Jodie Chesney was knifed in the back near a playground in Harold Hill, Romford, on 1 March as she listened to music with a group of friends.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie appeared at the Old Bailey charged with her murder.

The 18-year-old, of Hillfoot Road, Romford, was remanded in custody to face trial alongside two co-defendants.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Romford, and a 16-year-old boy have also been charged with Jodie's murder.

All three are expected to face a trial in September.

A 50-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released under investigation.

