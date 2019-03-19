Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jason Isaacs, 18, was an apprentice carpenter

A teenager was chased and stabbed to death by a moped gang in a "terrifying and vicious attack", a court heard.

Jason Isaacs was walking with friends to a house in Northolt, west London, when he was targeted by four people on two mopeds on 18 November 2017.

The 18-year-old ran but became separated from his group and was stabbed in the back, arm and legs.

Joel Amade, of Ilford, and Kaleel Nyeila, of Greenford both 18, both deny murder at the Old Bailey.

Mr Isaacs collapsed in a nearby front garden and died in hospital three days later.

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC told jurors: "There can be no doubt that clearly Jason Isaacs was subjected to a terrifying and vicious attack and that his friends had to run for their lives from a number of others chasing while wielding knives.

"Jason Isaacs was undoubtedly murdered. He was left stabbed and bleeding to death."

CCTV cameras caught Mr Isaacs and his group running away, pursued by the mopeds.

The attackers had arrived together and swiftly left together after the stabbing, jurors were told.

Mr Badenoch said Mr Amade and Mr Nyeila have denied they were on the mopeds that night and would claim they were elsewhere.

He added: "The real question in this case is likely to be - were these two defendants in this courtroom, in your charge, on those mopeds on November 18?"

The trial continues.