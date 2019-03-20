Image copyright @999London Image caption Armed officers attended a home in Knights Close, Lower Clapton, on Tuesday evening

A man "armed with knives and making threats to kill" was shot by police and is in a life-threatening condition.

Armed officers shot the 28-year-old after reports of an incident at a property in Hackney, east London, on Tuesday night.

An officer suffered a "slash injury" and was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, is investigating.

The Met said they were alerted to a "domestic incident" in Knights Close, Lower Clapton, at 21:43 GMT.

On Wednesday, a spokesman said the man remains in a life-threatening condition in an east London hospital.

The officer's injury is not believed to be life-threatening.