London

London Southbank University student denies making 3D printer handguns

  • 20 March 2019
Southwark Crown Court
Image caption Tendai Muswere will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court on 27 August.

A university student is to face trial for allegedly manufacturing two handguns using a 3D printer.

Tendai Muswere, 25, appeared at Southwark Crown Court where he denied two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm.

He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of manufacture of a prohibited firearm relating to the same two guns.

The Zimbabwean national was a student at London's South Bank University at the time of the offence.

The alleged weapons were found during a raid on Mr Muswere's flat in Pimlico, Westminster.

Judge Christopher Hehir set Mr Muswere's trial for 27 August.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites