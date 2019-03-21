Image copyright Google Image caption Yannick Glaudin was due to be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court

A woman who posed as a man on a gay dating app has fled to France since being found guilty of a string of charges, a court has heard..

Yannick Glaudin, 30, admitted disclosing private sexual photos, harassment and stalking in July.

She was granted bail at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court, but has since failed to appear at court.

Inner London Crown Court granted a delay to sentencing while a European arrest warrant is sought.

Prosecutor Claire Cooper requested Glaudin's sentencing be adjourned for four weeks while the arrest warrant was processed.

Agreeing to the delay, Judge Usha Karu expressed concern over the timing of the adjournment.

She asked: "In the current political climate is there a good chance that you are going to be able to achieve your objective?"

Glaudin, who court staff said was previously living in Tower Hamlets, pleaded guilty on 11 July to harassment without violence, stalking without fear, alarm or distress, and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

The offences occurred between December 2017 and July 2018.

A telephone hearing will be held at the Inner London Crown Court on 17 April to check on the progress of the arrest warrant and discuss whether Glaudin can be sentenced in her absence.